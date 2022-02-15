Linlithgow Marches due to return
After a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, Linlithgow Burgh Trust intends to run the Perambulation of Linlithgow Marches this year.
The popular annual event is scheduled to return to the town on Wednesday, June 8, starting at 7pm.
John Aitken from the Trust said: “We hope people can take part and that local groups will assist us in the running of this annual event. Details will be sent out later, but please put the date in your diary.”
The Perambulation of the Marches is an event open to all – which starts at 7pm on the Wednesday evening preceding Linlithgow’s Marches Day.
The walk is four miles long, and passes by seven out of eight march stones marking the old boundary. It starts at March Stone No. 1 in front of St Ninian’s Craigmailen Church in Falkirk Road and proceeds in a clockwise direction.