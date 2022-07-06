Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop celebrates five years of the Baby Box

The Baby Box was introduced in August, 2017 and has since delivered around 222,450 baby boxes as every new born in Scotland is entitled to a box.

The Box provides families with a range of essential items for the baby’s first six months including: a sturdy cardboard box which can be used as a safe space for sleeping during the early months and a range of materials to support parents in establishing positive parenting behaviours.

The Box has been updated on its fifth anniversary with a new look box, new clothing designs and now includes a toothbrush to support early oral health.

Commenting on the Baby Box Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “The Baby Box is a wonderful initiative and I am happy to celebrate the fifth anniversary its distribution in Scotland.

“As we continue to deal with the Cost of Living crisis household budgets are under increasing pressure and it is reassuring to know that families across Scotland will have the essentials they need for the first six months of their newborn’s life provided by the Scottish Government in the Baby Box.

"It's great to see that there is a now a new look box, new clothing designs and even a baby's first toothbrush.