Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop welcomes passing of Fireworks Bill

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop voted in favour of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill at Stage 3 when it was debated in the Scottish Parliament last week.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:15 pm

The new legislation will introduce mandatory safety training for people who wish to purchase and use fireworks. It also introduces powers for local authorities to introduce designated firework control zones, restrictions of the supply and use of fireworks and a new offence to criminalise the supply of fireworks to under-18s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I am very pleased to see this new legislation introduced as this will improve safety around the use of fireworks in Scotland.

"This is not a ban and people will still be able to enjoy fireworks in a more safe, predictable and controlled manner. This Bill is an important step in improving safety for communities across Scotland.”

Stock photo of fireworks.
Fiona HyslopScotlandScottish ParliamentSNP