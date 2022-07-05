Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop welcomes passing of Fireworks Bill

The new legislation will introduce mandatory safety training for people who wish to purchase and use fireworks. It also introduces powers for local authorities to introduce designated firework control zones, restrictions of the supply and use of fireworks and a new offence to criminalise the supply of fireworks to under-18s.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I am very pleased to see this new legislation introduced as this will improve safety around the use of fireworks in Scotland.

"This is not a ban and people will still be able to enjoy fireworks in a more safe, predictable and controlled manner. This Bill is an important step in improving safety for communities across Scotland.”