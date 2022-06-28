Linlithgow MSP highlights danger of people falling into fuel poverty and sponsors Warmworks Event at Parliament

Warmworks helps with funding and support to households across Scotland, including in West Lothian, who are struggling to stay warm and keep on top of energy bills. Warmer Homes Scotland is the Scottish Government’s national fuel poverty scheme which has supported hundreds of people in West Lothian since its launch in 2015, with each of the homes saving an average of £265 on their energy bills.

Speaking after the event in Parliament, Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I was very pleased to host this event in Parliament.

“I was pleased to give the opening remarks and to hear from the Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants Rights Patrick Harvie MSP and Warmworks chief executive Ross Armstrong who both spoke about the energy price crisis and the growing need and demand for energy efficiency in homes.

Fiona Hyslop with Patrick Harvie MSP and Ross Armstrong Warmworks Chief Executive, at the event at Holyrood.

“The highlight of the evening was hearing from Warmworks customers Louise and Philip Hodge who shared how the energy efficiency work Warmworks have carried out on their home transformed it and that not only did it deliver better quality heating in their home but also helped bring down their energy bills.

“West Lothian’s population has seen a large increase in recent years of young families and older people. These groups, many of whom may already be living on the breadline, are often the worst hit by energy crises, with many people having to choose between eating or heating.

“The support Warmworks offer to my constituents and to those across Scotland, is a lifeline, particularly with today’s soaring living costs. Not only does a warm house have its health benefits, it also impacts mental health and wellbeing, reducing stress and social isolation.