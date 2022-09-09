Linlithgow MSP highlights e-bikes benefits at town business

She met with the Linlithgow business’s managing director Gordon Cullen last week and learned about e-bike technology and how they can assist cyclists or those keen to try.

The SNP MSP said: “I was very pleased to meet Gordon and learn about the different types of e-bikes and how different technologies can support different cyclists.

“As well as offering a healthier alternative to travelling and promoting active travel across West Lothian, e-bikes can also offer extra support to those who may have considered taking up cycling in the past and with the commencement of construction on the new Cycle Circuit in Linlithgow from this month, there has never been a better time to take up or revisit cycling.”

Fiona Hyslop MSP with Easy Go Bikes managing director Gordon Cullen.

She added: “We also have the UCI World Cycling Championships coming to Scotland in summer 2023, where for the first time the championships for different types of cycling will all be in Scotland at the same time and that will help enthuse the public about cycling.