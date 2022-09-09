Linlithgow MSP highlights e-bikes benefits at town business
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop is highlighting the benefits of e-bikes following a visit to Easy Go Bikes at Mill Road Industrial Estate.
She met with the Linlithgow business’s managing director Gordon Cullen last week and learned about e-bike technology and how they can assist cyclists or those keen to try.
The SNP MSP said: “I was very pleased to meet Gordon and learn about the different types of e-bikes and how different technologies can support different cyclists.
“As well as offering a healthier alternative to travelling and promoting active travel across West Lothian, e-bikes can also offer extra support to those who may have considered taking up cycling in the past and with the commencement of construction on the new Cycle Circuit in Linlithgow from this month, there has never been a better time to take up or revisit cycling.”
Most Popular
-
1
Operation Unicorn: What is Operation Unicorn? What happens after the Queen dies in Scotland?
-
2
Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan opens up about what he’ll miss most when Starz series ends
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Will there be a bank holiday and how many days of mourning will there be?
-
4
Midlothian crime: Ornamental sheep stolen from outside Aldi store in Dalkeith
-
5
Edinburgh weather: Flood alert and Met Office yellow weather warning for rain issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians
She added: “We also have the UCI World Cycling Championships coming to Scotland in summer 2023, where for the first time the championships for different types of cycling will all be in Scotland at the same time and that will help enthuse the public about cycling.
“Gordon has a customer base right across the central belt, such is his reputation, and his business is a great asset to the town. His shop is open by appointment only but well worth the trip thanks to his excellent knowledge, his expert servicing and his passion for cycling and E Bikes in particular.”