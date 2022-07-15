Linlithgow prepares for Britain in Bloom judges

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow is one of 46 community gardening groups across the UK looking to wow judges this summer, who will be marking according to strengthened environmental criteria including sustainability and planet-friendly gardening techniques.

The competition, run by the Royal Horticultural Society, is recognised across the UK as a symbol of excellence in community gardening, strong community spirit and pride of place, and returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Burgh Beautiful convenor Ron Smith said: “Making it to the finals of the UK’s biggest gardening competition is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who comes together to take pride in Linlithgow.

“We have around 100 volunteers who, at last count, put in around 16,000 hours over the year to care for this fantastic Royal Burgh, working with local partners to make the town look its best.

“This includes tending to 124 hanging baskets, 95 planters/barrels and 35 flowerbeds. In all, we plant around 20,000 plants over the Summer, and a further 8,400 plants in the Winter and Spring.

“We hope the judges enjoy our town, and that the whole community can do its part to keep Linlithgow looking its very best.”

Linlithgow is one of five finalists in the Town category. The only other Scottish finalist is North Berwick in Bloom, which is in the Coastal category. There are 16 regional and national Britain in Bloom competitions around the UK. The finals involve the highest achieving communities across the UK. The winners are announced at a national ceremony in October.

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow volunteers, with convenor Ron Smith (front and centre in maroon top).

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow, established in 2004, is entirely composed of unpaid volunteers who, along with community partners, work to enhance the Royal Burgh of Linlithgow’s historic environment, encouraging civic pride and making the town more attractive to visitors. The group has won a number of awards, taking Gold and winning the Town category in Britain in Bloom 2018.

Two of the volunteers hard at work brightening up the town.

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow volunteers.