Linlithgow pro-life church members help put on Fringe play

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beating Heart group has arranged for Asbury University students to perform ‘A Viking Summer’ at the Fringe from August 8-12, fresh from performing Macbeth at the Globe in London.

Set in Iona and written by an Asbury lecturer, the play is a comedic drama “on life from first heartbeat to natural death”.

Patricia Chapman from Beating Heart said: “We are pro-life, from conception to natural death, and that is what this play is all about, celebrating life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a group, our focus in on the arts. Three years ago we put on a play at the Fringe with the Kentucky students which was very anti-abortion. This new play isn’t, it’s all about life. It's really funny. It’s a good drama with a good story.”

Patricia has been busy finding a place to stay for the students: “My main focus has been looking after accommodation and transport. I had 18 beds to find, but two people are not coming now, and I have managed to find somewhere for all of the rest to stay. It was hard, because it’s bed and breakfast for quite a while. They arrive on the 5th and leave on the 14th. It’s quite a big thing to give up your home for that length of time, so I’m delighted they are all sorted.

"I’m picking up three of them at the airport and the others are coming from London, where they are currently performing Macbeth. They have got a grant to perform in London and the Fringe is added on.”