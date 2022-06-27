Linlithgow pupils win money for school PTAs after winning 'Home of the Future' competition

The local estate agent and solicitor ended up picking two unique designs from Low Port Primary School and St Joseph’s RC Primary School. Freja Cardemo, from Low Port and Lily Sharples from St Joseph’s were awarded with book vouchers for their winning designs plus £250 for each of their school’s PTAs.

Their designs featured solar panels, natural materials for birds to nest, wind turbines, bamboo walls, along with trap doors and slides to leave the house!

All of the designs have been proudly displayed in the Pacitti Jones’ Linlithgow shop window.

Lesley Anne from Pacitti Jones and the two winners Freja Cardemo and Lily Sharples.

Lesley Anne King, estate agent at Pacitti Jones, said: “With over 200 entries from schools across Linlithgow, it was incredibly difficult to choose just two of our favourite designs. A massive thank you to the pupils who took part and congratulations to Freja and Lily for their winning designs – we can’t wait to be selling homes with slides in 50 years’ time!”