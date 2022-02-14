Linlithgow student's college graduation award

A Linlithgow student was honoured with a top award at Forth Valley Colleges’ recent graduation ceremony.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 14th February 2022, 6:00 am
Jenny Thomson (20) from Linlithgow, who graduated with a HNC Childhood Practice, won the Most Promising Student in the Department of Care, Sport and Construction.

Jenny Thomson (20) was named the Most Promising Student in the Department of Care, Sport and Construction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jenny, who graduated with a HNC Childhood Practice, now has ambitions of becoming a primary school teacher and is currently working three days a week at Queensferry Primary as a pupil support assistant.

She said: “I feel very proud to have won this award. I loved the placement aspect of the course and liked the research and graded unit areas too. It is a very hard course and there is a lot of hard work to be done, but it is very rewarding.”

LinlithgowSport