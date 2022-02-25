Linlithgow's Gala Queen chosen for 2022

Queen Elect Ruth Scott is in the middle, with Chief Lady Louise Thomson to the left and Champion Cameron Ford on the right.

The Gala Court, made up of primary school pupils, includes Queen elect Ruth Scott, Chief Lady Louise Thomson and Champion Cameron Ford. While the Gentleman Crowner will be Murdoch Kennedy.

Speaking about her appointment, Ruth said: “I’m super, super excited. I can’t wait to be Queen.”

Her mum Seonaid Scott added: “I found out two week ago. We are delighted. It’s a mixture of excitement and terror at the moment because there is so much to do ahead of the gala day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elect Ruth with Gentleman Crowner Murdoch Kennedy.

"Ruth is delighted. Hyper is not the word! Everyone in the family is excited. Gran and Grandad live in Linlithgow as well so they know what this is all about and how important it is.

"I was a Gala Fairy when I was a child and Ruth’s auntie, my sister, Morag Sparkes, was First Lady in Waiting. So the family tradition of being involved in the town’s Gala continues.”

Marion Fleming, chairperson, Linlithgow & Linlithgow Bridge Childrens Gala Day said: “The Gala Day Committee are delighted that we are able to hold the event this year and we have a lot of very excited children.

“The Committee are busy behind the scenes organising the day and hope to make the 2022 Children’s Gala Day a day of splendor, laughter and hope for the townspeople.”

Murdoch Kennedy will be the town’s first Gentleman Crowner since Peter Coleman in 2001.