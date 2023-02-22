Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 50-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Edinburgh. Police said Lisa Reddick was last seen in the Matthew Street area of the city at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 21.

She has been described as white, around 5ft 4 ins tall and of slim build. She has brown, shoulder length hair and has tattoos on her upper arms, one of which is a rose, police said.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “Concerns are growing for Lisa’s welfare and we need to trace her to make sure she is safe and well. I am asking anyone who has seen Lisa or knows where she is to get in touch.”Anyone with information on Lisa’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 3860 of Tuesday, 21 February, 2023.