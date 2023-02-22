A woman who was reported missing from the Capital has been traced safe and well.

Police released an appeal to help find Lisa Reddick, who was last seen in the Matthew Street area of the city at around 11 pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released online, Police Scotland said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal to trace 50-year-old Lisa Reddick, who was missing from Edinburgh. Lisa has now been traced safe and well in the Edinburgh area. Thank you again.”