2 . Muriel Spark

Muriel Spark (1918-2006), best known as author of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, tells us in the opening to her autobiography 'Curriculum Vitae’: "I was born in Edinburgh, at 160 Bruntsfield Place, the Morningside district, in 1918." Muriel Camberg, as she then was, went to James Gillespie’s High School for Girls, which inspired the Marcia Blaine School of her most famous novel, and where a teacher Christina Kay became the model for Miss Brodie. After school, she took a precis writing course at Heriot-Watt, taught English briefly and worked as a personal secretary. In 1937, she met and married Sidney Oswald Spark after following him out to Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, and they had a son. But she left Sidney three years later, returned to Britain in 1944 and worked in intelligence for the rest of the war. She began writing seriously after the war and was a poet and literary critic before becoming a novelist. After living iin London, she went on to base herself in New York and then Rome for a time, and from the 1970s until her death lived in Tuscany. in the opening to her autobiography 'Curriculum Vitae’ "I was born in Edinburgh, at 160 Bruntsfield Place, the orningside district, in 1918 Photo: Rhoda Morrison