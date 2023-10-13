Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Scotland’s leading performing arts schools is opening its doors to the public, encouraging future stars to remain in Scotland to study.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, Scotland’s only fully accredited performing arts college, is holding its first open day at its new campus in West Lothian to showcase its state of the art facilities to those considering applying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next generation of stars will be welcomed to the new multi-million-pound building in Livingston on November 16, giving potential students a chance to learn more about the wide range of courses available.

Aspiring performing arts stars from across the country are invited to The MGA Academy's first open day in its brand new campus in Livingston.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of the Academy said: “We want to show people that MGA can provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London colleges.

“With the new campus now located almost exactly halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow, we hope it will make studying here more accessible and convenient to more students.”

MGA recently made the transition to its West Lothian campus, allowing the school to triple its annual intake while increasing the number of courses it offers to 12 each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcella added: “We would welcome anyone who is considering a career in acting, dance or musical theatre to come along to see what we do and how, with our fantastic teaching faculty and wonderful resources, we can develop their creativity and set them up to thrive in the industry.

“Our experienced and knowledgeable teaching staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of the campus where our current students will be performing and chatting to guests about their experiences. It’s a really great opportunity for those potential applicants to see all we can offer here at MGA”

Those interested can register for the open day online.