Livingston cyclist Josh Quigley completes round-the-world trip two years after horror crash in Texas

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Josh Quigley suffered life-threatening injuries after his bike was hit by a car in Texas during a global cycling record attempt.

He was left with multiple injuries and underwent surgery on his heel and ankle. A stent was also placed in a neck artery to maintain his blood flow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Quigley pictured following his release from hospital after his crash in the US in 2019. Picture: Josh Quigley/Twitter

But the 29-year-old was back in the saddle earlier this month, as he set off to complete the challenge he started back in 2019.

He started in Austin, Texas - less than 100 miles from where his accident took place - and covered more than 2,000 miles in just over two weeks. He ended his journey in New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: “I’m ready to finally close this chapter, what a journey it’s been to get here.

“How crazy also that this ended up being exactly two years to the day that I woke up in that hospital bed in Texas in 2019.

“I said back then that I would get back on the bike and finish this cycle.”

Josh was even able to visit some of the emergency services staff who had attended the scene of his crash and cared for him in the aftermath.

"Great times and good memories, I really tried hard to cherish and savour the days on this mad adventure. I'm feeling good," he said.

This final leg wasn’t without its own challenges, with a tornado having stopped him in his tracks at one point and extreme temperature changes and bad weather conditions making it all the more difficult.

“I had some wild weather in Alabama,” said Josh.

“I also found it a lot harder in Mississippi with the heat and humidity, which made the cycling challenging.”

But he is looking on the bright side after crossing his finish line in Times Square just in time for Christmas.

"Finishing in Times Square, Manhattan is a pretty special and an iconic place to end this chapter,” he said.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.