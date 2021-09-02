Officers rushed to the aid of Hollie Hunter on Monday evening, arriving outside her Livingston home in two police vans at just after 10:20pm.

The startled 30-year-old was forced to explain the bizarre situation, before enlisting the officers’ help to find and detain her eight-legged assailant.

“I’d just spent 40 minutes trying to get rid of a moth,” Hollie told the Evening News, “to then come back into my bedroom and find a massive spider at the bottom of my bed!

“I’d honestly say it was the size of the palm of my hand.

“I was launching books at it, and when it ran towards me I screamed and started running to different rooms,” the pensions administrator explained.

“I think I was screaming and crying and making such a racket that my neighbour thought I was being attacked.”

Minutes later, while Hollie sat in her living room waiting for her stepfather to arrive to help, her doorbell rang.

“I looked through the peephole and five policemen were standing there,” she said.

“I opened my door, and before they could say anything I just cried: ‘I’m so sorry there’s a spider under my bed and I’m petrified!’”

The perplexed officers asked if there was anyone else in the flat.

“No,” Hollie told them, “just me and the spider.”

Amused officers eventually helped Hollie hunt for her unwanted lodger, even lifting up her mattress to search underneath.

“While they still had my bed in the air, the spider strolled out into the hall.

“One of the officers picked it up with his hand and took it outside with him…not without laughing at me,” confessed Hollie.

“It was crawling about his arm as he was walking out the door.”

A straight-faced Police Scotland spokesperson told the Evening News: “Around 10.20pm on Monday, 30 August, we received a report of a disturbance within a property in Livingston.

“Officers attended and the disturbance was found to have been about a spider being in the house.”

They added: “Suitable advice and assistance was provided and the spider was located and removed.”

