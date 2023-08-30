Livingston police trying to solve mystery of barefoot woman running through gardens in Eagle Brae, Ladywell
Police are trying to trace a mystery woman who was spotted running barefoot through gardens in a residential street early on Sunday morning.
Officers at Livingston are appealing for any information after the woman was seen running shoe-less in Eagle Brae, Ladywell, around 6.25am on Sunday, 27 August.
Inspector Andrew Meikle of Livingston Police Station said: “A local resident saw the woman after looking at their doorbell footage. They were concerned and contacted police on Sunday afternoon. Officers have carried out enquiries in the local area and there is nothing to suggest any crime has taken place, however we just want to ensure that she is safe and well.
“The woman is described as being 20-30 years of age, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins in height and of medium build with blonde hair. She was wearing a dark-coloured dress. I would urge the woman, or anyone with information that may help identify her to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1624 of 27 August.