Police say no evidence of any crime, but they want to check woman is safe and well

Police are trying to trace a mystery woman who was spotted running barefoot through gardens in a residential street early on Sunday morning.

Officers at Livingston are appealing for any information after the woman was seen running shoe-less in Eagle Brae, Ladywell, around 6.25am on Sunday, 27 August.

​Inspector Andrew Meikle of Livingston Police Station said: “A local resident saw the woman after looking at their doorbell footage. They were concerned and contacted police on Sunday afternoon. Officers have carried out enquiries in the local area and there is nothing to suggest any crime has taken place, however we just want to ensure that she is safe and well.

Police are appealing for information after a mystery woman was seen running barefoot through gardens in Eagle Brae, Ladywell, Livingston, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google.