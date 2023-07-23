The story of a Guinness World Record-breaking cyclist from Livingston who found a new lease of life after an intense battle with depression is the subject of a new documentary set to air on BBC One across the UK this Friday, July 28.

‘Cycling Saved My Life’ shows Josh Quigley as he grabs his second chance at life after a failed suicide attempt in 2015, recounting how it all started - when after alcohol pushed him to the brink, a talk from Chris Hoy inspired him to get on a bike, having never been on once since he was a kid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emotional and uplifting TV programme follows Josh, who just a few years ago “wasn’t fit enough to cycle to the shops”, over six months as he attempts to qualify for next month’s Cycling World Championships in Glasgow while working towards his ultimate ambition - to become the first Scottish winner of the Tour de France.

Suicide survivor turned record breaking cyclist Josh Quigley found redemption on a bike cycling round the world.

In 2021, despite seven failed suicide attempts and a near fatal car crash, Josh completed his ambition to cycle round the world, and claimed a Guinness World Record for the greatest distance cycled in a week.

Josh, a 30-year-old motivational speaker who now speaks to audiences about building resilience, said: “I know from my intense battle with depression how isolating it can be. I hope my story can inspire others to find their purpose, and show it is possible to come back from the brink.

“It was exposing my life for six months, but I completely trusted Jordan to tell my story in a positive way that could impact others. I hope this will give others hope and help people have open conversations about suicide and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cycling is my purpose now, and I’m giving it absolutely everything - I’ve missed out on the Championships in Glasgow, but like every setback in life, that’s only made me stronger. I won’t stop until I make it to the Tour de France.”

Josh Quigley with the documentary's director Jordan Laird.

The documentary is another major step for award-winning Edinburgh-based creative studio and production company Studio Something, who last year hit everyone’s screens producing the opening sequence for BBC's World Cup coverage.

Director Jordan Laird, the studio’s co-founder, said: “There’s a moment in the documentary when Josh talks about looking at a pint of lager and asking: ‘There must be more to life than this?’

“That brought home how universal this story is. Josh could have been one of my mates, I know so many people feel like him, who experience mental health issues but don’t talk about it. Any of us could have been in that situation. While it was cycling that Josh found purpose in, it could have been anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a story of the transformative power of sport, of how sport can save someone’s life. It’s a story of resilience, determination, and ultimately, survival.

“It’s a regular guy putting every ounce into something. Watching him has had a huge impact on my life and I think his story will have a huge impact on others. It’s been a long time in the making, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”