Loaf home furnishings brings its first Scottish laid-back showroom to Straiton

The company, which describes itself as the experts in laid-back living, have taken over three units of a new building at the park and are already advertising for staff.

It expects to take on 12 staff, including a manager, ahead of its opening and brings its unique approach to showrooms – or slowrooms, as they nickname them – to customers north of the border.

The Loaf Shack will be the biggest showroom the firm has opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loaf is coming to Midlothian.

It will have a mezzanine housing a “mattress testing area” with retro grames and colouring stations available to entertain younger customers. And the company’s laid back approach is emphasised with it describing test driving of its beds and sofas as “rest driving”.

The company said it was “very excited” about opening the new shack at Straiton.

Planning permission to install the Loaf signage at the units which are in The Terrace at the retail park has been granted by Midlothian planners.

Recruitment for the new retail showroom is still underway and anyone interested in finding out more can go to https://loaf.com/careers%20for%20more%20detail for more details.

The company says of its history: “Having lost a whole Saturday trying to buy a bed, Charlie Marshall decided to make the process as quick and hassle free as possible. So two years, 187 mattress factories and some seriously comfy beds later, we were born in December 2008.”

It added: “It turned out there were a lot of you out there who liked what we were doing and we have since become one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK.