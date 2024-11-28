Loanhead restaurant retains AA accolade for fourth consecutive year

Midlothian’s most successful restaurant has added to its catalogue of accolades by retaining a coveted award.

The Radhuni in Loanhead has kept its AA Rosette for culinary excellence for the fourth year in a row.

The restaurant, which has captured a host of national and local awards, was first awarded the honour in 2021.

It is one of only five Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to hold one or more Rosettes.

It has twice won the title of Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in the British Curry Awards and last year was named the UK’s best curry restaurant by trade magazine Curry Life.

Recent local and regional awards have included Best Restaurant in Midlothian and East Lothian and top ‘Hidden Gem’ in Edinburgh, Fife and East Scotland.

In October it was also awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor, placing it in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide for customer ratings.

Its latest AA entry states: “Modern Indian and Bangladeshi cooking.

“The Radhuni has quite a loyal local following. It’s a bit of a TARDIS, much larger on the inside…feature walls and illuminated displays… outside seating on raised decking with a water feature adding to its charm.”

Managing partner Habibur Khan praised the restaurant’s team for their consistency of excellence, which has helped to retain the award.

Mr Khan’s father Matin, a former Scottish Curry Chef of the Year, is Executive Chef of The Radhuni and sister restaurant Itihaas in Dalkeith

He said: “Achieving an AA Rosette is a remarkable achievement, especially for a restaurant outside the main cities.”

“To keep the Award, restaurants have to show they continue to excel in every department. Our team has risen to the challenge once again and demonstrated that we continue to set the national standard for our style of dining out.”

First introduced in 1956, the award scheme was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. According to the AA, holders of a single Rosette “produce levels of quality and clarity, using good, fresh ingredients.” It says only 10 percent of UK restaurants are worthy of the honour.