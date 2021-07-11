The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and Lothian Cat Rescue have both taken to social media after an elderly gentleman came in to ask if they had found his much loved cat, Millie.

A post on social media said: “I work at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, we’ve had an elderly chap come in about his missing cat and I’m hoping you all could keep an eye out for this wee cat named Millie.

“She’s an indoor black and white Domestic Short Hair, rather skinny as she is 22 years old. We don’t think she’s microchipped.

Local animal charity ask Morningside locals to help find missing cat

“She was last seen yesterday between 1pm-3pm at her home next the The Merlin pub on Morningside Road.

“Her owners have put up missing posters and have been advised to place food and blankets outside, and go out at night to call for her.”

This post has been shared by the Lothian Cat Rescue who are also hoping that the family can be reunited with their beloved Millie.

The posters that have been put up across Morningside say that a reward is available for anyone who has information that will help trace the sweet black and white cat.

It also adds that Millie: “is very thin and does not make any sound.”

Anybody who can help should contact either the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home or Lothian Cat Rescue, or contact the number that has been given on the poster.

