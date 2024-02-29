Local Care Home Welcomes Nursery For Intergenerational Story Time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home welcomed the group from the local Cargilifield Nursery to enjoy some storytelling magic with the residents.

The group of children and colleagues enjoyed a book reading of the Judith Kerr classic ‘The Tiger Who Came for Tea’ and the more recent story ‘Little Goose’s autumn’ before enjoying a series of games with our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Fran Fisher of Strachan House Care Home said: “We invited the group to the home as a way of promoting intergenerational between our seniors and the children.

Children from the Cargilifield Nursery and Barchester Colleagues.