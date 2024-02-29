News you can trust since 1873
Local Care Home Welcomes Nursery For Intergenerational Story Time

Strachan House Care Home, in Edinburgh recently hosted an intergenerational playgroup for residents and members of the local community.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 10:46 GMT
The home welcomed the group from the local Cargilifield Nursery to enjoy some storytelling magic with the residents.

The group of children and colleagues enjoyed a book reading of the Judith Kerr classic ‘The Tiger Who Came for Tea’ and the more recent story ‘Little Goose’s autumn’ before enjoying a series of games with our residents.

General Manager, Fran Fisher of Strachan House Care Home said: “We invited the group to the home as a way of promoting intergenerational between our seniors and the children.

Children from the Cargilifield Nursery and Barchester Colleagues.Children from the Cargilifield Nursery and Barchester Colleagues.
"The home had a lot of fun on the day, and they loved seeing our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

