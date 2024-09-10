Local charities benefit from £20,000 grants

​The funding was allocated by the Bank of Scotland Foundation. (Wikipedia)

Two Midlothian charities are among 63 Scottish organisations to receive £20,000 grants from the Bank of Scotland Foundation.

The independent charity, funded by Lloyds Banking Group, awarded them a share of £1,260,000 through its multi-year, unrestricted grant programme, Energise. The grants, which will be awarded over two years, give charities much greater scope to cover all essential costs and deal with challenges quickly and effectively. They can be used towards core costs, delivery costs, project costs and/or general running costs, enabling them to use their funding in the way that helps them best support the vulnerable people within their communities.

Locally, Kinship Care Midlothian SCIO and Talk Lipoedema received support.

The impact these grants will make is far reaching, as awards have been made across 42 constituencies, ensuring a broad distribution of support throughout the country. Over 40% of the awards made will help support the top 25% most deprived data zones in Scotland, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.

Launched in June, Energise was the second of the Foundation's programmes under its new five-year strategy, "Building a Brighter Future for Scotland," unveiled earlier this year. The strategy is committed to supporting small and medium-sized charities that put vulnerable people at the heart of everything they do. The final multi-year programme for 2024, Enable, will open for applications on 2nd September.

Donald MacKechnie, foundation chairman, said: "Our Energise programme highlights the importance of providing unrestricted funding for Scottish charities, as it enables them to respond flexibly and effectively to community needs. With over 40% of our funding reaching the top 25% most deprived areas in Scotland, we are proud to play a role in creating a brighter future for Scotland's communities and supporting those who need it most."

"We're also delighted that over a third of the grants we’re making are to charities who are first-time applicants to the Foundation, with charities describing our application process as simple, proportionate and quick."