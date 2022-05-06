Nicola Sturgeon hailed the seismic result and tweeted: “National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it.”
Elsewhere in the city, leader Susan Aiken was overtaken by the Scottish Greens on first preference votes in the Langside ward.
Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar says he is "very confident" his party will be "comfortably" in second place once all the council results are in across Scotland.
Meanwhile across Scotland and the UK it was a damaging night for the Conservatives.
Douglas Ross highlighted gains in Moray and Aberdeenshire, but said: “In too many parts of Scotland, we’ve lost excellent candidates and councillors haven’t been re-elected because it seems many of our supporters decided to sit this one out, to protest and not cast their vote, and we’ve lost out as a result of that.”
There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Alex Salmond’s Alba party have failed to secure any councillors
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Read More
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: Updates as a host of councils declare across Scotland
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 18:37
Aberdeenshire bucks the trend as Tories make gains
It’s not all doom and gloom for the Tories.
The Conservatives, who previously formed a ruling coalition at Aberdeenshire Council with the Liberal Democrats and a handful of independents, made gains in Troup, Ellon and Turriff.
Analysis: Why the Tories are bruised but still standing
Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown talks us through an election which saw the worst results for the Tories in Scotland and London, but he says the party could still be competitive.
Douglas Ross points the finger at Boris Johnson over party losses
Douglas Ross has stopped short of backtracking once again on his stance regarding Boris Johnson’s future as UK Tory party leader.He says that Boris can’t ignore these results, after the Conservatives suffered heavy losses in the council elections.
It comes after he originally called on Mr Johnson to resign in the wake of Partygate before backpedalling and saying he should stay.
However, the latest salvo fired at the PM shows Mr Ross is still keen to distance himself from his boss.Full story here
RESULT: The SNP is now the largest on Highland Council.
The Scottish National Party remain on 22 of the 74 councillors.
The Lib Dems made big gains, up five to 15, and the Scottish Greens were up three to four.
The Scottish Conservatives won 10 seats and Scottish Labour two.