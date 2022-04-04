Local firm sponsors avenue of trees in Penicuik

In the picture from left to right are: Colin Keith, Dylan Jones, Stewart Hamilton and Gordon Sclater (corr) from the Land & Countryside team with Colin Irvine on the far right.

Findlay Irvine managing director Colin Irvine visited the site on Rullion Road to help plant the last cherry tree, marking the end of the first phase of the project.

Mr Irvine said: “We had been due to celebrate our 60th birthday in 2020 but that got put on hold because of Covid. We have a staff suggestions scheme and a member of staff put forward the idea of using the money instead to plant the trees.

“We thought it was a great idea as lots of people, including our staff who live in Penicuik, can get to enjoy the trees for years to come.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s landscaping team has planted 16 cherry trees on the stretch of communal grass and will return in the autumn to plant a further 24 beech trees.

Chief Officer Place Derek Oliver thanked Findlay Irvine for the donation.

He said: “This is a great example of partnership working for the benefit of our communities.