Local firm sponsors avenue of trees in Penicuik
Midlothian Council’s land and countryside team is creating a new avenue of trees in Penicuik thanks to local electronics firm, Findlay Irvine.
Findlay Irvine managing director Colin Irvine visited the site on Rullion Road to help plant the last cherry tree, marking the end of the first phase of the project.
Mr Irvine said: “We had been due to celebrate our 60th birthday in 2020 but that got put on hold because of Covid. We have a staff suggestions scheme and a member of staff put forward the idea of using the money instead to plant the trees.
“We thought it was a great idea as lots of people, including our staff who live in Penicuik, can get to enjoy the trees for years to come.”
The council’s landscaping team has planted 16 cherry trees on the stretch of communal grass and will return in the autumn to plant a further 24 beech trees.
Chief Officer Place Derek Oliver thanked Findlay Irvine for the donation.
He said: “This is a great example of partnership working for the benefit of our communities.
“A huge thanks to Findlay Irvine for their generous donation to help make enhancements to our open spaces.”