The finalists for the 2021 Edinburgh Local Hero Awards have been unveiled.

The 32 finalists have been put forward by family, friends and neighbours to be celebrated for going the extra mile for their community.

Many have shown exceptional courage, battled through adversity or gone above and beyond in the line of duty.

Others have made a profound difference by fighting for their community or have made great personal sacrifices to care for a friend or family member.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southdale Primary School are finalists for the Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Scottish Power.

But all these unsung heroes – young and old – have shown that ordinary people do extraordinary things.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony held at Edinburgh' s Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on December 9, hosted by Arlene Stuart from Forth One.

Judging took place last week, and the Edinburgh Evening News thanks all our judges: Sam Currie from Maggie's Edinburgh; Rupert Lyle from @pizza, Councillor Ian Perry; and Euan McGrory, editor of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Rupert Lyle, co-founder and CEO of Headline Sponsors @pizza said: “Having opened @pizza’s first and third restaurants in Edinburgh, we’re passionate about the local area and most importantly the local people who never fail to make us smile.

“We’re delighted to support the Local Hero Awards following one of the most challenging periods the city and nation has ever faced.

“We cannot wait to meet the unsung heroes of the pandemic and help to celebrate their achievements.”

Keith Anderson, ScottishPower Chief Executive, said: “In the year that COP26 comes to Scotland, we’re excited to hear from pupils in primary schools across Edinburgh and the Lothians and find out what they think the country will look like when it hits Net Zero in terms of carbon emissions.“Everyone has a part to play in tackling the climate emergency and with the world’s leaders coming to later this year, we have a great chance to show them not only how far we’ve come, but that together we all have the ambition, enthusiasm and determination to effect real and lasting change.”

Logan Carr, Lucy Eyles, Oliver Flight and Sophie Walker have been shortlisted for the Bravery Award.

Linda Courtney, Alison Morrison and Amanda Thompson are finalists for the Carer of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Kerr.

Fundraiser of the Year finalists are Richard Roncero, Founder and Operations Manager of local charity Steps To Hope; Edinburgh-based musical theatre company Showcase; and Olivia Strong, who set up the Run For Heroes.

Margaret Pagliarulo, Donna Sawyers and Nicole Harland are finalists for the Community Champion, sponsored by CityFibre.

Joe Alubaid, Gary Amos, Nicola Bird and David McLean are shortlisted for the Health Champion, sponsored by BMAS.

Jaime Sutherland, who has raised a significant amount of money for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland in memory of her dad, and Jordan Thompson, a community volunteer with Street Soccer Scotland, are finalists for Inspirational Young Adult.

Logan Carr and Michael Reilly are shortlisted for Junior Local Hero, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo.

Finalists for the Music & Arts award are Chief Radio, a radio station owned and run by musicians, and Amanda Rogers of Cinescapes, who worked tirelessly during lockdown to create local events which celebrate community.

Angela Lennie and Jane Russell have both supported their local communities, and have been nominated for Neighbour of the Year.

Cramond Primary School, Cornbank Primary School and Southdale Primary School are shortlisted for the Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Scottish Power.

Stewart Atkinson and Bruce Murray are finalists for Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Forth 1.

Shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year are Hazel Elliot, who runs MuzzleMutts lost dog search and rescue; David Flucker, a 99-year-old volunteer for St Columbia's Hospice charity shop in Ocean Terminal; Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, the community organisation which has provided Edinburgh residents with over a million meals since the start of the pandemic; and Ellie McKenna, who has been volunteering for the Boghall Drop Inn Centre in Bathgate for the past 18 months, and helping deliver hot meals every to the elderly in the community.

The Local Hero Award will be given to an outstanding candidate from any category.

Euan McGrory, Editor of the Evening News, said: “The last year has been hard for us all in many ways, but we have got through it with the help of others.

“This pandemic has reminded us what it means to be good neighbours and to look after each other.

“There have been so many acts of generosity, from dramatic interventions to small kind gestures which have inspired and lifted everyone.

“I am delighted to be able to give a heartfelt thank you from us all.

2021 Edinburgh Local Hero Awards, Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, December 9, tickets available via www.edinburghlocalheroes.co.uk

2021 Edinburgh Local Hero Awards finalists in full:

Bravery Award

Logan Carr

Lucy Eyles

Oliver Flight

Sophie Walker

Carer of the Year, sponsored by Gibson Kerr

Linda Courtney

Alison Morrison

Amanda Thompson

Community Champion sponsored by CityFibre

Nicole Harland

Margaret Pagliarulo

Donna Sawyers

Fundraiser of the Year

Richard Roncero

Showcase

Olivia Strong

Health Champion, sponsored by BMAS

Joe Alubaid

Gary Amos

Nicola Bird

David McLean

Inspirational Young Adult

Jaime Sutherland

Jordan Thompson

Junior Local Hero, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo

Logan Carr

Michael Reilly

Music & Arts

Chief Radio

Amanda Rogers of Cinescapes

Neighbour of the Year

Angela Lennie

Jane Russell

Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Scottish Power

Cramond Primary School

Cornbank Primary School

Southdale Primary School

Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Forth 1

Stewart Atkinson

Bruce Murray

Volunteer of the Year

Hazel Elliot

David Flucker

Empty Kitchens

Ellie McKenna

Edinburgh Local Hero Award sponsored by @pizza

To be announced

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.