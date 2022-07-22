Local police chief urges people of Midlothian to give their views in latest survey

The ‘Your Police 2022-2023’ survey is now live, with Police Scotland looking to hear the views and priorities of local people.
You can access the survey at: https://consult.scotland.police.uk/strategy-insight-and-innovation/your-police-2022-2023/.
Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, J Division Commander, said: “We are now developing the next Local Police Plan which will outline priorities from 2023 until 2026. In order to make that engagement as effective and meaningful as possible we have the annual ‘Your Police’ survey which I would encourage you to complete.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh Airport: Baggage handler Swissport moves lost luggage to temporary facility at Royal Highland Centre
-
2
Edinburgh crime: Two arrested after police uncover cannabis farm worth roughly £400,000 in Edinburgh
-
3
Edinburgh community centre in West Granton to close permanently
-
4
Edinburgh city bypass: Traffic slow after lorry got stuck under bridge on the A7
-
5
West Lothian dad Aidan Martin 'forever grateful' to hero health worker who saved his son's life after he choked on food
"This will enable us to consider your views and incorporate them into our key priorities and actions, ensuring they remain reflective and relevant.”
She added: “As Commander of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Division I am proud of the well-established collaborative approach we have in place with local communities and partners to deliver our shared priorities.
"I am committed to ensuring that this is fully reflective of the needs of local people.”