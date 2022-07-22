Local police chief urges people of Midlothian to give their views in latest survey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Your Police 2022-2023’ survey is now live, with Police Scotland looking to hear the views and priorities of local people.

You can access the survey at: https://consult.scotland.police.uk/strategy-insight-and-innovation/your-police-2022-2023/.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, J Division Commander, said: “We are now developing the next Local Police Plan which will outline priorities from 2023 until 2026. In order to make that engagement as effective and meaningful as possible we have the annual ‘Your Police’ survey which I would encourage you to complete.

"This will enable us to consider your views and incorporate them into our key priorities and actions, ensuring they remain reflective and relevant.”

She added: “As Commander of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Division I am proud of the well-established collaborative approach we have in place with local communities and partners to deliver our shared priorities.

"I am committed to ensuring that this is fully reflective of the needs of local people.”