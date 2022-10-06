Local road network to be assessed in West Lothian
An assessment of West Lothian’s road network is to be carried out in order to inform national strategy to increase the safety of Scotland’s roads.
A meeting of West Lothian Council Executive heard that the council is required to undertake the assessment of the urban road network in order to inform Transport Scotland’s National Transport Strategy and long-term vision for the future.
The report presented highlighted the key requirements necessary to assess the road network in West Lothian to allow the information to be returned to Transport Scotland upon completion.
Following approval from Council Executive, West Lothian Council will now begin a process to appoint specialist consultants who will be tasked with assisting the Roads and Transportation Service in undertaking the assessment.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh buildings: Here are eight of the ugliest buildings in the Capital according to our readers
-
2
Da Vinci rapist Robert Greens living in Midlothian village near children’s playpark, claim angry locals
-
3
M8 closed in West Lothian as emergency services deal with serious three-vehicle collision near Bathgate
Executive councillor for environment & sustainability, Tom Conn said: “The assessment of the council’s road network for a national 20mph speed limit strategy is a challenging piece of work.
"The appointment of specialist consultants will assist the council in undertaking the task. Officers will work alongside the appointed consultant, to ensure that the information provided is deliverable to allow for future development of the West Lothian road network.”