Local road network to be assessed in West Lothian

A meeting of West Lothian Council Executive heard that the council is required to undertake the assessment of the urban road network in order to inform Transport Scotland’s National Transport Strategy and long-term vision for the future.

The report presented highlighted the key requirements necessary to assess the road network in West Lothian to allow the information to be returned to Transport Scotland upon completion.

Following approval from Council Executive, West Lothian Council will now begin a process to appoint specialist consultants who will be tasked with assisting the Roads and Transportation Service in undertaking the assessment.

Executive councillor for environment & sustainability, Tom Conn.

Executive councillor for environment & sustainability, Tom Conn said: “The assessment of the council’s road network for a national 20mph speed limit strategy is a challenging piece of work.