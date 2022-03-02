Michelle Stevens posted on a local Facebook page saying: “Are these your children? If so you should be very proud of them both.”

Michelle woke up to found that someone had dumped a load of plastic bottles on the road outside her house, she was ‘gobsmacked’.

She continued: “Next thing I see these two girls picking up all the bottles and heading off up the road obviously looking for a bin to put them in.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lothian: 'Well done girls, you should be proud of yourselves': Locals delighted as children jump in to clean up waste dumped by someone else

Michelle popped out and called for them to use her recycling bag.

"Well done girls, you should be proud of yourselves, you could teach some adults a thing or two.”

She explained to the Edinburgh Evening News: “I live in Polwarth Crescent.

"The bottles weren't there last night, I have no idea where they've came from or who may have scattered them on the road.

“I was getting ready this morning and had intended to go and pick them up myself but the girls beat me to it. I offered them my recycling bag to dispose of them.

“They were maybe 10 years old.

“I'm not one for posting on local pages but thought these girls deserved to be recognised for doing such a lovely thing.”

Comments underneath the Facebook post praised the girls, with one saying “Nice to see positive posts about our youngsters” and another adding “credit to their parents.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.