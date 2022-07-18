Log cabins for Damhead horse visitors get go ahead

Pentland House Stables, Damhead, has been given planning permission for four chalets on a grazing field at the site by Midlothian Council planners.

Applicant Robert Newbould told planners that the holiday lets would be part of the current livery business at Pentland Lodge.

In his application for planning permission he said: “The facility is to be an extension of the livery stable offering facilities for families wishing to bring their horses for training courses.”

An artist’s impression of the approved log cabins at Pentland House Stables.

Planning officers approved the plans after receiving no objections.

They said early concerns which were raised during a pre-application period over the scale and design of the cabins had been addressed by the applicant.

Recommending the plans for approval officers of the proposal: “It is sited and designed to respect its setting and is located in an unobtrusive manner within the rural landscape and is well located in terms of the strategic road network and maximises public transport access.

And they added: “The development relates to an established rural entity and could facilitate greater viability of the existing livery business.”