Looking back at West Lothian's history

The Green Man' statue in Linlithgow - the 7th Earl of Hopetoun and 1st Marquess of Linlithgow.

The talk will tell the colourful story of the many ways that the Hope family were part of Scottish history – in politics, farming, industry, the army and the law – and their shaping the appearance of a large stretch of West Lothian around their stately home, Hopetoun House.

The speaker is Ian Low, who was the head guide at Hopetoun House for many years, and has an extensive knowledge of the house and the family.

The talk takes place at Ecclesmachan Village Hall on Wednesday, February 16 at 7.30pm.

The unveiling of the Green Man - before he turned from bronze to green - on its original position at the Cross, in 1911.