Loose Women host Kaye Adams has revealed a horrific fitness class injury which left her unable to walk upstairs.

The Scottish presenter, 60, sustained a leg injury during a 45-minute high intensity workout and explained that her leg later “stopped working” while walking through London.

Speaking on her How to be 60 podcast, she told listeners: “It was awful. My leg just gave up on me. I was in the middle of London. I was walking from Goodge Street to Bank and my leg literally stopped working.

“It was so embarrassing; I couldn’t get up the stairs at the tube station. You know when you put one leg up first and then you drag the other up, you look like Frankenstein’s Monster.

“I just couldn’t understand what was happening to me. Usually at a tube station I flamboyantly skip up and down the stairs – ‘look at me, I’m 60 and I’m skipping!’”

A high intensity F45 workout is designed to improve strength and endurance, and the tough 45-minute classes are one of the most time-efficient ways to burn calories.

Kaye, who is Loose Women’s longest-serving presenter, admitted: “I’m too old for them. It’s heavy duty circuit training, weights, burpees, all that sort of stuff.

“I’m twice the age of everybody else in the class and I’m really starting to feel it and now I’m going to have to go back and underneath my lycra leggings I’m going to have an elastic bandage – it’s just going to look f*****g tragic.

“It’s sore. And the worst thing is that it was all puffy and there’s nothing more ageing than a puffy knee. An elastic bandage on your knee and you’re old.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star launched the How to be 60 podcast alongside co-host Karen Mackenzie in April 2022.

When the broadcaster eventually turned 60-years-old in December last year, she celebrated with a photo of her doing a star jump on holiday while wearing a red swimsuit.