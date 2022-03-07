Lord-Lieutenant thanks Midlothian residents for Ukraine support
The Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian has joined with The Lord-Lieutenants of Edinburgh, East Lothian and West Lothian to thank everyone in the Lothians for their generous support to all those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Lt Col Richard Callander said “It is heartbreaking to see so many families being forced to seek refuge elsewhere, leaving behind almost everything.
“While we can often feel helpless in these situations, we want to express our thanks to all those who have already generously supported appeals, as this will make a real difference to those people in the greatest need.
"There are a number of ways in which people can help, such as supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee, www.dec.org.uk. The Red Cross is another worthy avenue for donations (https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal).”
He continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people of Ukraine at this awful time and we simply say ‘Thank You’ to everyone in our local areas for their wonderful efforts to make a difference.”