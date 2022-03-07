Lord-Lieutenant thanks Midlothian residents for Ukraine support

Lt Col Richard Callander, Midlothian's Lord-Lieutenant.

Lt Col Richard Callander said “It is heartbreaking to see so many families being forced to seek refuge elsewhere, leaving behind almost everything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While we can often feel helpless in these situations, we want to express our thanks to all those who have already generously supported appeals, as this will make a real difference to those people in the greatest need.

"There are a number of ways in which people can help, such as supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee, www.dec.org.uk. The Red Cross is another worthy avenue for donations (https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal).”