Lynn’s died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

A statement from her family shared on Twitter said: “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

The Kentucky-born singer is best known for the songs Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough, The Pill, Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), Rated X and You’re Looking At Country.

Loretta Lynn, the legendary US country music singer, has died at the age of 90.

Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background.

As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers.

The Country Music Hall of Famer wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.

Coal Miner’s Daughter – also the title of her 1976 book – was made into a 1980 film of the same name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of the singer earned her an Oscar, and the movie was also nominated for best picture.

Fellow country music legend Dolly Parton paid tribute to Lynn following the news of her death, saying she considered her a sister and would “dearly” miss her.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta.

“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace”.

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of his copy of her 2004 studio album Van Lear Rose which she had autographed for him.

He said: “Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called “Country Music Has The Blues”.

“She handed me this wonderful gift on that day. #lorettalynn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

US singer Carole King described Lynn as an inspiration as she posted a photo of the singer smiling while sitting by a piano on Twitter.

God’s Country singer Blake Shelton said it was “terrible news” and sent his prayers to her family.

US singer Marie Osmond said “goodbye to another dear friend” as she also posted a throwback photo with Lynn.

She added: “She was the reason that I fell in love with #countrymusic. When I was 13, she said to me, “Never stop singing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad