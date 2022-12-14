Lorraine Kelly has admitted that she almost missed her ITV daytime show for the first time in 12 years after sleeping in.

The TV presenter, 63, from Glasgow, was joined on her eponymous show by Dr Hilary. She told viewers that she was late due to having “a mad thing last night” and gushed about being “glad to be here”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine explained that after waking up, she had a shower and began to get ready before starting to wonder why all the clocks were “wrong”. The journalist then realised that she was the one in the wrong and went back to sleep.

Ironically, Lorraine then slept in and ended up being late for work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine usually gets up at 5:35 for her 9 am show slot, but this morning tweeted: “So after getting up early, I’ve managed for the FIRST time to sleep in - YIKES!!!!”

Dr Hilary agreed that the same thing has happened to him in the past and they both blamed it on “this time of year”, with so much going on in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media users were quick to comment, one wrote: “Bless you, conscious mind while sleeping can be exhausting, to say the least. Early night tonight L

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another commented: “Oh no! We’ve all done that too.”

A third added: “oh Lorraine, we love you, you got this!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Kelly (Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ITV star looked fresh-faced and as glamorous as ever, wearing a festive red Christmas jumper with sausage dogs on and a matching red sparkly sequin skirt and silver heels.

She shared an image of her festive outfit with her 502,000 followers on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine has presented the show since it was first launched in 2010. The show sees the TV personality feature regular health updates from Dr Hilary, fashion with stylist Mark Heyes, and celebrity interviews.