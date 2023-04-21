Lorraine Kelly revealed that she may have a secret Dundee United tattoo on her bottom, while talking about her favourite football club.

The ITV presenter, 63, from Glasgow, joked on Wednesday (19 April) that she “might be sitting” on a Dundee United inking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While on BBC 5 Radio Live, Nihal Arthanayake asked Lorraine how she has “resist[ed] the urge for years to have a Dundee United tattoo.”

Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)

Lorraine replied: “Now, how do you know? I very well might be sitting on one right now.”

Nihal responded: “Well if you’re sitting on a Dundee United tattoo that’s not very celebratory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 63-year-old joked back: “If I was going to get a tattoo it would be on my bum because it would be somewhere that you wouldn’t see.”

Lorraine then followed her comments by saying she would be going to see her favourite team play against Livingston United on Saturday.

She said: “We were at the bottom but we’re actually propping up the league. We have been very slowly climbing our way back up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So this is a really important game on Saturday, if we get this then we are well on our way to not be at the bottom.”

Lorraine returned to her ITV show this week after a two-week break spending Easter with her family.

Alongside her return came the return of her ‘No Butt’s’ campaign, which was created to honour Dame Deborah James, known on social media as Bowelbabe, who was a journalist and BBC podcast host. Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer and died in 2022, but her legacy has lived on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad