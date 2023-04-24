News you can trust since 1873
Lorraine Kelly pays touching tribute to Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

Lorraine Kelly described Len Goodman as a “smashing fella,” as she paid tribute to him on her ITV daytime show on Monday (24 April).

The TV presenter, 63, from Glasgow, broke the news of Len’s unexpected death live on air as she returned to screens after an advert break.

Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to the late Len Goodman on her self-titled ITV show on Monday

She said: "Some very very sad news that we have just heard, Len Goodman has died, he was 78, we are told that he has died peacefully.

"Of course, so many people remember him, of course, they do from Strictly Come Dancing and also Dancing with the Stars. We understand that he has died in a hospice.

"Our thoughts are with everybody that loves him all his friends and all his family. He was a smashing fella, a really really good guy so that is very very sad news."

Len Goodman died on 22 April, aged 78

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge died on Saturday night at a hospice in Kent, surrounded by his family. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer, his agent, Jackie Gill told Sky News. 

In a statement, she said: "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Lorraine later said it was such a shock, as tributes flooded in. She was one of many to pay tribute to the dancing star, with many taking to social media to express their condolences.

Craig Revel Horwood tweeted: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

Craig followed this with a picture of the two as Strictly judges.

Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman also tweeted:”I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X”

