Lorraine Kelly has revealed the details of her last conversation with Dame Deborah James before she lost her battle with bowel cancer in 2022.

The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, appeared on ITV’s Loose Women as part of her ‘No Butt’s’ campaign, in which she encourages people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer to carry on Deborah’s legacy.

Lorraine Kelly attends the ITV Palooza 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Deborah, known on social media as Bowelbabe, worked to raise awareness for bowel cancer after her diagnosis, and Lorraine has continued this work by raising both funds and awareness for the cause.

It is the third year of Lorraine’s ‘No Butt’s’ campaign, and the first year without Deborah, which Lorraine admitted has been hard for her.

Speaking on Loose Women, the Scottish presenter said: "I have been finding it really difficult to talk about her in the past tense, it feels weird and really strange."

The 63-year-old also admitted she "keeps hearing her [Deborah’s] voice" as she said the last thing Deborah said to her was to "check your poo".

Lorraine has carried these last words with her, as she now encourages people to check their stool as well as other signs of bowel cancer such as obvious changes in bowel habits and lumps and/or pain in your stomach.

The campaign has seen famous faces assist in raising awareness for the cause.

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell created a dance on Lorraine’s ITV daytime show, which was posted on social media and fans were encouraged to recreate it.

The campaign has also featured Deborah’s mum and sister, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Adele Roberts among others.

Prince William also sent Lorraine a video message thanking her for all her hard work and encouraged people to be aware of the signs, especially men.