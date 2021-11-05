Lost dog handed into Edinburgh police station, after being found near Wester Hailes
Police have named the young pup ‘Guy’ and are asking the public for their help in tracking his owners.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:56 pm
Guy the dog was handed into Wester Hailes Police Station, after being found by a member of the public in the Westburn flyover area.
The Edinburgh South West Police Twitter account has appealed to the public, using the hashtag #FindGuysFamily. They have asked anyone who knows where Guy lives to call 101 and quote incident number 1757 of 05/11/21.
In the meantime, it looks like Guy is being well looked after – the police posted a photo of the pooch out on a walk.