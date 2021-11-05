Lost dog handed into Edinburgh police station, after being found near Wester Hailes

Police have named the young pup ‘Guy’ and are asking the public for their help in tracking his owners.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:56 pm

Guy the dog was handed into Wester Hailes Police Station, after being found by a member of the public in the Westburn flyover area.

The Edinburgh South West Police Twitter account has appealed to the public, using the hashtag #FindGuysFamily. They have asked anyone who knows where Guy lives to call 101 and quote incident number 1757 of 05/11/21.

Read More

Read More
David Tennant spotted filming Good Omens near Stockbridge in Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In the meantime, it looks like Guy is being well looked after – the police posted a photo of the pooch out on a walk.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The lost pup has been named Guy by police, who are looking for his owners..