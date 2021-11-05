Guy the dog was handed into Wester Hailes Police Station, after being found by a member of the public in the Westburn flyover area.

The Edinburgh South West Police Twitter account has appealed to the public, using the hashtag #FindGuysFamily. They have asked anyone who knows where Guy lives to call 101 and quote incident number 1757 of 05/11/21.

In the meantime, it looks like Guy is being well looked after – the police posted a photo of the pooch out on a walk.

