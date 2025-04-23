Lost Victorian relic found in attic during Edinburgh renovation put on display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During renovations, an exceptionally rare Victorian Crossley engine was found tucked away in the attic of CoDE The Court, where it had remained hidden for decades.

This piece of local history is now on display in The Lost Close, the underground vaults of the building at Barrie’s Close, situated off Parliament Square and the Royal Mile in the Old Town of Edinburgh.

Built in 1878, this marvel of Victorian engineering, far ahead of its time, used to regulate the temperature of the Edinburgh Police Chambers, and its survival offers a rare glimpse into 19th century innovation.

This engine is the second-oldest surviving Crossley four-stroke engine in the world and the oldest in Europe. Only two other examples exist, the oldest is housed at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan, USA, and another in Denmark.

During renovation work at CoDE The Court, a rare 19th-century Crossley ‘Otto Silent’ engine, one of only three in existence, was discovered tucked away in the attic. | James Armandary Photography

Its discovery, in near original condition, by CoDE founder Andrew Landsburgh, adds a significant chapter to Britain’s industrial heritage. See video of the discovery here.

Andrew Landsburgh, director and founder of CoDE Concepts, said “This is one of the most exciting finds in Scotland. We found it during The Court’s renovation, posted a photo online not knowing what we had, and suddenly experts from around the world were contacting us telling us we’d uncovered something incredible.

“What began as a refurbishment turned into the discovery of a vital piece of Edinburgh, and the world’s industrial heritage. This engine connects us directly to Scotland’s innovative past and the very beginnings of technology which still powers the modern world.

“We’ve brought it down from the attic to The Lost Close, the underground vaults of the building, where visitors can experience this historic find firsthand.”

The engine was moved out of the attic and placed on display at the Lost Close. | Taste

The story of this extraordinary discovery will be featured in an upcoming documentary titled ‘Potential Energy’ airing from May 23, which delves into how the engine was found, its relocation from the attic to The Lost Close, underground vaults of the building and the possibilities of restoring it for modern use.

The engine is currently on display at The Lost Close. To mark this discovery, The Lost Close is launching the Scottish Innovations Tour this June, exploring the country’s contributions to innovation and industry.

Visitors will journey through The Lost Close, now the permanent home of the Crossley ‘Otto Silent’ engine, and uncover Edinburgh’s role in shaping global technological progress.

James Armandary, tourism development lead of The Lost Close, said “This is an incredibly exciting addition to The Lost Close. It’s not every day you uncover a piece of engineering history that bridges the gap between Scotland’s past innovations and technology we take for granted today.

“This building continues to surprise us with its storied history and with the launch of the Scottish Innovations Tour, visitors will not only be able to see the engine up close but also explore Edinburgh’s long-overlooked role in shaping global industry.”

Thought lost to time, it’s now been restored and installed in The Lost Close, a rediscovered underground vault beneath the former Edinburgh Police Chambers. | Taste

It’s unclear whether the engine was newly installed in the building or a second-hand acquisition. Adding to the intrigue, research revealed a royal connection.

In the 1800s, Edinburgh Police Chambers and Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family’s Scottish residence, had the same system installed; adding to the royal connection, this rediscovered engine had originally been installed in the short lived “Royal Aquarium” at Waverley, before being moved to the police chambers in 1881 where it was installed for the purpose of ventilation.

The Lost Close, hidden for nearly two centuries beneath layers of rubble from the Great Fire, was also rediscovered during renovations in 2019.