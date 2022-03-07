Lothian bus company launches engineering apprenticeship programme

Lothian apprentice David Lamb.

Open to those aged 16-19, the Apprentice Technician programme provides participants with four years of hands-on training to acquire either an SVQ in Bus and Coach Mechanical/Electrical or a SCQF Level 6 in Bus & Coach Body Cladding upon successful completion.

Working in partnership with Glasgow Training Group (GTG), apprentices will learn in a modern, purpose-built centre, while still benefiting from practical experience within Lothian’s garages.

Applications close on April 1. See: https://careers.gtg.co.uk/job/apprentice-bus-and-coach-body-repairer-14165.aspx or https://careers.gtg.co.uk/job/apprentice-bus-and-coach-technician-14166.aspx.

Candidates must have received or be working towards National 4 or above in Maths, English, and either a Science or Technical subject. Standard Grades 1 - 4 and Intermediates will also be accepted.

In the last decade alone, Lothian has trained more than 100 apprentices with many still working within the company, putting their skills to excellent use in keeping the fleet well-maintained and in excellent condition.

Dylan Dastey, Lothian’s chief engineer, said: “We understand the importance and value of helping to develop technical skills amongst young people, helping to futureproof our business, as well as the wider bus industry. Our apprentices draw from the experiences of our dedicated engineering team and receive vital on-the-job training to help ensure their skills are well rounded.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome more apprentices in 2022 and we look forward to meeting some of the applicants who are sure to go on to have successful careers within the company.”

Colin Gardner, bus & coach / HGV automotive instructor at GTG Edinburgh, said: “GTG Edinburgh's partnership with Lothian buses goes back to 2016, when we were chosen as the training provider for the operator's bus and coach apprenticeship programme, for the full four years of the course.

“We are dedicated to delivering training with the highest professionalism, and expertise in our field, with our bus & coach trainers offering a wealth of experience.