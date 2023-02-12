A new Love Island spin-off is coming to ITV – and “middle-aged” singletons from Edinburgh are being urged to apply to be contestants.

Titled The Romance Retreat, it’s not yet known if the series will follow the same format as Love Island and will include a cash prize, but it is expected to be filmed in a luxurious setting.

Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall has already hinted she could be the spin-off’s host, revealing she is “begging ITV” to let her “present mid-life Love Island”.

ITV has released an official casting call for the new spin-off series asking for “vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love”.

Their synopsis of what we can expect from the new reality dating show says: “ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!

“This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children.”

The callout also gave potential contestants a sneak peak of the luxury villa, complete with sunny blue skies and a wrap around glass balcony.

Contestants must be single parents who have been nominated by their children. To put your parent forward all you have to do is fill out an application on ITV’s website.

Applications are open now and will close on Friday, March 31 at 11.59pm.

