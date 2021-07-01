Love Island: Shannon Singh first to be kicked off the show in shock exit

The first islander has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

By Ginny Sanderson
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:45 am

In a shock twist, Scottish girl Shannon Singh has been dumped from the Love Island villa just two days in.

The 22-year-old received a text as soon as Chloe chose to couple up with Shannon’s partner Aaron.

She said: "Oh my god, I’ve been dumped.”

Shannon Singh has been dumped from the Love Island villa (ITV)

The model from Fife then read out the text: "Shannon you are now single and have been dumped from the island, please pack your bags and say bye.”

Shannon was a hugely popular contestant on this year’s show – with many calling her the ‘it girl’ of the series.

Looking tearful when speaking to the cameras after being dumped, she said: “It is what it is.”

The news sent Twitter into meltdown.

Former winner Amber Gill Tweeted: “Why is Shannon gone I HATE THIS.”

Jason Okundaye wrote: “If there’s no secret villa that Shannon is waiting at I’m tempted to stop watching, I think that’s unacceptable and from a perspective of contestant welfare it doesn’t feel worth it to have played her like that."

It comes after Aaron chose to couple up with Shannon on the first day – ignoring two other girls who stepped forward for him and the fact Shannon did not.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Shannon being gone is all Aaron's fault, he picked a girl who he knew didn't even want him...”

Love Island is on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 9pm each night.

