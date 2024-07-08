Lucky lottery windfall for Midlothian man
The lucky winner plans to use the winnings to go on holiday and treat his family.
The Midlothian resident, who played a personal selection of birthday numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We are beyond excited for Mr O, who can now look forward to receiving a fantastic £10,000 every month for one year.
"We hope he enjoys a relaxing holiday and treating his family. Huge congratulations!”
Set For Life is a draw-based game in which players pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the secondnd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.
The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.
National Lottery players generate £30m each week for National Lottery-funded projects nationwide. with over 690,000 grants having been made across the UK to date.