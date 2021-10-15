Calum Black, holding the WW1 bayonet.

Black, who has been magnet fishing for around two years, was live on TikTok at the time.

He said: "At first, I thought it was a mini-sword thing, but once I had a proper look at it, I went: ‘that’s a bayonet’”.

Once Black got home, he started doing research into the bayonet. He said: “I stuck it on Facebook, where other people helped to identify it”.

Calum Black, showing off the bayonet that he pulled out of the canal yesterday.

Black has pulled many items out of the water since he started magnet-fishing, including stolen property, bullets and grenades. In 2019, he even found an IUD, which resulted in a bomb squad from Rosyth Navel Base being called out to safely transport the bomb and detonate it safely. However, he said the bayonet was the most impressive thing he’s ever found.

He does not intend to keep the bayonet, and wants to donate it to a museum if he can.

However, he is curious about the history of the bayonet, and said: “I wonder what’s the story behind it”.

Black is the admin of a Facebook Group, Magnetic fishing in Edinburgh, which started off with only 3 members, but now has 7.1K dedicated followers.

In 2020, Black spoke to Edinburgh Evening News about magnet-fishing, and said: “I enjoy it because you never know what you are going to find, that’s what makes it exciting”.

