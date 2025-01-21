Major Midlothian road closed due to two-car collision in Dalkeith now re-open

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:26 BST
A major Midlothian road was closed on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the evening rush hour traffic.

Newbattle Road at Eskbank in Dalkeith, was closed between the Justinlees roundabout and Abbey Road following a two vehicle crash that happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Newbattle Road at Eskbank in Dalkeith, is closed between the Justinlees roundabout and Abbey Road. Stock photo.
Newbattle Road at Eskbank in Dalkeith, is closed between the Justinlees roundabout and Abbey Road. Stock photo.

Emergency services attended and road users were asked to avoid the area. This sudden road closure had a knock-on effect to surrounding areas, particularly with the road so close to the Sheriffhall Roundabout.

The road was re-opened shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, with police thanking the public for their patience.

