A major Midlothian road was closed on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the evening rush hour traffic.

Newbattle Road at Eskbank in Dalkeith, was closed between the Justinlees roundabout and Abbey Road following a two vehicle crash that happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Emergency services attended and road users were asked to avoid the area. This sudden road closure had a knock-on effect to surrounding areas, particularly with the road so close to the Sheriffhall Roundabout.

The road was re-opened shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, with police thanking the public for their patience.