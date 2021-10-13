'Make Tiny Changes Fund’ set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Tiny Changes marked both the launch of the fund and World Mental Health Day on Sunday by projecting bold messages by young people around Scotland.

The £100,000 fund will be available Scotland-wide and, in concurrence of this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of ‘An Unequal World’, the it is encouraging young people to apply with ideas on how to address both inequality and mental health issues.

Kara Brown, Tiny Changes CEO, said: “Today is an exciting milestone for Tiny Changes and we couldn’t think of a better way to mark it than projecting the words of Scott and young people onto Scottish landmarks. Young people need their voices heard, equality taken seriously, and earlier support for their mental health prioritised, now more than ever. We hope that our first national Make Tiny Changes Fund inspires lots of people to join us and is a reminder that even on the darkest days, the light will come back on again".

Tiny Changes was set up following the death of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who died by suicide in May 2018. The charity, set up by Scott’s family, supports efforts to improve mental health in children and young people in Scotland.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you can reach out to The Samaritans, who offer support 24/7. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

