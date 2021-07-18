Man dies after fall from Edinburgh's Salisbury Crags

Around 12.20pm, the force received a report of a concern for a person who had fallen from Salisbury Crags.

The public was asked to avoid the area while a heavy emergency response operation was underway.

A statement today read: “Officers can confirm that a 41-year-old man has died following a report of a concern for a person at the Salisbury Crags around 12.20pm on Saturday, July 17.

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Picture: Layla Storsten

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

