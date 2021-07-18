Man dies after fall from Edinburgh's Salisbury Crags

Police Scotland has confirmed the death of a man following an incident in the Capital on Saturday afternoon.

By Catherine Salmond
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 2:01 pm

Around 12.20pm, the force received a report of a concern for a person who had fallen from Salisbury Crags.

The public was asked to avoid the area while a heavy emergency response operation was underway.

A statement today read: “Officers can confirm that a 41-year-old man has died following a report of a concern for a person at the Salisbury Crags around 12.20pm on Saturday, July 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Picture: Layla Storsten
Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Picture: Layla Storsten

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Edinburgh