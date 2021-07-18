Man dies after fall from Edinburgh's Salisbury Crags
Police Scotland has confirmed the death of a man following an incident in the Capital on Saturday afternoon.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 2:01 pm
Around 12.20pm, the force received a report of a concern for a person who had fallen from Salisbury Crags.
The public was asked to avoid the area while a heavy emergency response operation was underway.
A statement today read: “Officers can confirm that a 41-year-old man has died following a report of a concern for a person at the Salisbury Crags around 12.20pm on Saturday, July 17.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”