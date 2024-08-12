Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was apparently hit by a bus this afternoon outside Edinburgh Playhouse at the top of Leith Walk, with pictures from the scene showing damage to the front window of the bus.

Emergency services raced to the scene at around 2.30pm today, Monday, August 12, at Greenside Place, with the Lothian Buses number 16 service to Torphin stationary at the scene, and police cars and an ambulance in attendance outside the city centre theatre.

The damaged Lothian Buses bus outside the Playhouse on Greenside Place at the top of Leith Walk following the incident on Monday, August 12. | National World

A man was seen receiving treatment on the road in the aftermath of the incident, before being taking into an ambulance at the scene. His injuries remain unknown at this time.

An eyewitness told the Evening News: “It looks as if a guy has been hit by a bus right outside the Playhouse. There’s two police cars and an ambulance. There is a guy lying on the ground next to the bus with police and paramedics around him.

“I don’t know if the guy is alright or not. And it also looks as if there is bad damage to the front of the bus. It looked like the guy got put in a neck brace and is now in the ambulance.”

Police cars and an ambulance on the scene outside the Playhouse and Omni Centre on the afternoon of Monday, August 12. | National World

The road remained open following the incident, with the bus and emergency services occupying one lane. However, motorists should expect some traffic disruption at this already regularly busy Edinburgh junction.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.20pm on Monday, 12 August, 2024, we were called to a report of a man stuck by a vehicle in Leith Street, Edinburgh. He has been taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."

A spokesperson for Lothian Buses said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our vehicles and are assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”