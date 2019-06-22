Man takes on gruelling 50k trek challenge in memory of his brother

The brother of a tragic Army officer who died during the London Marathon three years ago has run 50km in one day to honour his memory.

Gary Seath, 33, who has just completed his training for the Army Reserves, began his gruelling 16-hour trek in Cramond at 4.30am on Friday

His commando brother David was just 31 when he collapsed and died despite medical attention less than four miles from the end of the London event.

Gary had spent the day with David just two days before his brother collapsed and died during the race.

His car had broken down and he spent the time at their parents’ home.

He said at the time: “I was very fortunate and I now take it as a blessing that I took the Friday before the marathon off because of car trouble.

“I popped up to my parents’ house and David was there. We spent the day together.

“I now struggle deeply with Fridays. Everyone presumes Sunday, the day of the marathon, is the worst day for us but for me it’s Friday because I spent the whole day with David, just sitting watching films and playing with the dog.

“We talked about his forthcoming return to Afghanistan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine what would happen that weekend.”

Commando David died just 3.2 miles from the finish line after a suspected massive cardiac arrest. Gary was at the family home in Cowdenbeath when the call came through from David’s girlfriend Gaby Schoenenberger that he had collapsed.

David, 31, could not be saved and Gary pledged to ensure his brother’s legacy will live on.

He was among friends and relatives to complete the final miles of the course in aid of the memorial fund set up in the name of the Afghanistan veteran, who served with 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery.

Ahead of Friday’s early hours start, Gary said: “Having David’s legacy to hold on to through training for this challenge as well my army training had been really helpful, I have had that to focus on and I will be holding on to it throughout the day tomorrow and in the future.”

Joined by two co-workers Ben Waite, 26 and Craig Shearer, 28, Gary added: “The three of us have shown a lot of endurance over the winter months. Back in March we did the practice Cramond park run in minus temperatures, through sleet and snow, it was really challenging.

“It was tough but great that we ran it as a team. Because David was an officer it is important that when we put the challenges together to raise money for the fund we embody the comradely spirit is some form.

“We will all have to show a considerable level of dedication resilience and commitment during this run – which are the pillar stones of the comradely spirit.”

The run will raise money for the Captain David Seath Memorial Fund which supports British Armed Forces living with life-changing physical injuries and psychological trauma through Help for Heroes, the charity David was running for when he died.

The fund has raised more than £290,000 to aid veterans and serving personnel.